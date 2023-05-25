Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A motorcyclist is facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Iredell County.

Nicholas Seth Sharpe, 35, of Statesville, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Sharpe was also issued citations for failing to display a registration plate and no insurance, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Monday, Deputy Timothy Sharpe with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle on Bristol Drive for failing to display a registration plate, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Sharpe located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on Nicholas Sharpe.

Nicholas Sharpe was arrested and transported to the Iredell County Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said.

Magistrate Heather Callejas gave Nicholas Sharpe a written promise to appear in court and released him.

Nicholas Sharpe is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.