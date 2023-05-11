An AK-47 style pistol was seized and Statesville man was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Keith Eugene Lackey Jr., 26, of Wilmington Avenue, Statesville, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, said Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell.

The Statesville Police Department charged Lackey with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, Campbell said. A magistrate set bond at $100,000.

Campbell, in a news release said, that early Wednesday morning, Statesville police officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit on Amity Hill Road,

A short time later, Deputy James Kent saw a vehicle matching the description given by the Statesville police on N.C. Highway 150 in Mooresville. Kent stopped the vehicle on East Plaza Drive at Norman Station Boulevard.

When deputies approached the SUV, they saw an AK pistol in plain sight in the back seat of the vehicle. The vehicle which was driven by Lackey, Campbell said.

While searching a criminal history database, the deputies determined that Lackey was a convicted felon, Campbell said.

The vehicle was towed by the Statesville Police Department.