State briefs

Police charge 87-year-old man with murder
WINSTON-SALEM — An 87-year-old man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his neighbor, police said Wednesday.
A news release from Winston-Salem police said Hermon Lowell Aycoth was arrested in the death of Karla Ragsdale Essick, 54. the Winston-Salem Journal reported.
Police said officers responding to 911 calls about a shooting at around 7:18 a.m. Wednesday found a woman later identified as Essick dead of an apparent gunshot wound. Lt. Greg Dorn said Aycoth remained at the scene waiting for police to arrive and was taken into custody without incident.
Dorn said a witness on the scene made one of the 911 calls that alerted authorities. He said it isn’t clear what led up to the shooting. Aycoth was being held in the Forsyth County jail without bond.
June visits to Cape Hatteras National Seashore near record
BUXTON — Nearly 400,000 people visited Cape Hatteras National Seashore in June, the second highest total for the month in the history of the park and coming despite the COVID-19 pandemic, park officials said Wednesday.
A news release from the seashore said 399,364 people visited the park last month, which was an increase of almost 4% over June 2019. In June 2002, the park recorded 410,366 visitors.
The Virginian-Pilot reported the record comes despite months of closures and isolation brought on by the coronavirus. Many shops and restaurants offer limited services.
State museums on Hatteras Island are closed, and visitors cannot climb either the Cape Hatteras or Bodie Island lighthouses.
However, park officials note that the 70 miles of beaches allow people to spread out, and the fishing and sunbathing are still an attraction.
“The ease at which it is possible to remain socially distanced on area beaches may have helped contribute to the increased visitation last month,” said David Hallac, superintendent of National Parks of Eastern North Carolina.
Officials: Teenager dead after home shootingRALEIGH — A North Carolina teen has died hours after she was found inside her home with gunshot wounds.
The teen’s father discovered her in their Apex home Thursday morning and called deputies, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said. She was transported to a hospital, where she died.
Deputies are searching for a suspect in the shooting, Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eric Curry told WRAL-TV.
Officials have not provided details about the suspect, but the news outlets reports they believe the person ran away from the home after the shooting.
The Associated Press
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.