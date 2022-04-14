Shooting at rapper DaBaby's Iredell County residence leaves one injured; police describe it as an isolated incident

A shooting at a home on Stillwater Lane left one person injured, according to the Troutman Police Department, but few other details were provided. The town did confirm that the shooting happened at rapper Jonathan 'DaBaby' Kirk's home.

Around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a reported shooting at 135 Stillwater Road. Officers found one person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. That individual was transported by Iredell County EMS to a medical facility for treatment, according to the town's news release.

Police stated said the shooting was an isolated incident. Troutman Town Manager Ron "Duck" Wyatt said he couldn't comment on exact details at this time as investigators gather information on exactly what happened.

Reports stated that a person, described as an intruder on a football field located on the property, was shot.

In 2018, Kirk was involved in the shooting of a 19-year-old man at a Walmart in Huntersville. Kirk said he acted in self-defense with his family nearby. Charges against him were dropped in 2019.

