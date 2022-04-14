 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Shooting at rapper DaBaby's Iredell County residence leaves one injured; police describe it as an isolated incident

  • 0
People DaBaby

DaBaby attends the world premiere of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" in New York City on July 15, 2021. 

 Associated Press

A shooting at a home on Stillwater Lane left one person injured, according to the Troutman Police Department, but few other details were provided. The town did confirm that the shooting happened at rapper Jonathan 'DaBaby' Kirk's home.

Around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a reported shooting at 135 Stillwater Road. Officers found one person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. That individual was transported by Iredell County EMS to a medical facility for treatment, according to the town's news release.

Police stated said the shooting was an isolated incident. Troutman Town Manager Ron "Duck" Wyatt said he couldn't comment on exact details at this time as investigators gather information on exactly what happened.

Reports stated that a person, described as an intruder on a football field located on the property, was shot.

In 2018, Kirk was involved in the shooting of a 19-year-old man at a Walmart in Huntersville. Kirk said he acted in self-defense with his family nearby. Charges against him were dropped in 2019.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Britain's oldest male gorilla surprised with presents and cake

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert