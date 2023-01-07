Sheriff: Twenty-two arrested in recent drug investigations

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said 22 people were arrested on drug-related charges in recent round-up efforts.

The arrests, he said, stem from investigations conducted in the latter part of 2022 and this year.

The majority of these suspects have significant criminal histories, Campbell said. Ten of these suspects were on probation at the time of arrest, two are verified gang members and all were directly involved in the sale of or facilitating the sale of narcotics to an undercover investigator, he said.

“By continuing to target those criminals who break our laws and sell these illegal drugs in our communities, we are able to drive down crime rates, reduce breaking and entering, robberies, and other types of violent crimes which are associated with drug dealing. We want to create a very unprofitable environment for drug dealers to try and conduct their business. We want to thank the community for the continuous information which is provided about drug-related issues. We hear you; we are investigating and are making arrests based on your information and tips.”

The Iredell County Sheriff’s App is an easy way to provide information on drug dealing and other crimes. The app is available as a free download on the Apple Store and Google Play. On the homepage of the app you will see the “Submit a Tip” button, and within a few minutes, you can have the information in their hands.

The following individuals were arrested as part of this round-up:

Rico Maurice Polk, 29, of Trailway Drive, Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II; $20,000 bond. History includes felony breaking and entering, and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license is revoked, possession of marijuana, shoplifting concealment of goods, intoxicated and disruptive, resisting a public officer, simple possession of Schedule VI, second-degree trespassing, assault inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, domestic violence protection order violation and possession of Schedule II. He is currently on probation for resisting a public officer, felony maintaining a place for use or sale of controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of Schedule II.

Charles David Gilmore, 33 of Sonja Drive, Statesville, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $20,000 bond. History includes felony common law robbery, felony malicious conduct by a prisoner, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while license is revoked, resisting a public officer and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He is currently on probation for felony interfering with an electronic monitor and is a verified by the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections as a Folks Nations gang member.

Dariel Odas Dugger Jr., 49, of South Race Street, Statesville, two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule III and felony sell Schedule III, $3,500 bond. History includes felony sale of Schedule II, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of driving while license is revoked, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, common law uttering, simple possession of Schedule VI, resisting a public officer and larceny. He is currently on probation for misdemeanor larceny.

Jerome Millsaps, 31, of Harris Bridge Road, Stony Point, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II, $20,000 bond. History includes felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Jessie Michael Teno, 29, of Davis Trail Lane, Troutman, four counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II and one count of felony obtain property by false pretense, $50,000 bond. History includes misdemeanor counts of obstructing justice and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cassandra Rene Hernandez, 51, of Allen Creek Road, Statesville, two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony possession of Schedule II, $40,000 bond. History includes felony perjury, felony sell or deliver counterfeit controlled substance, felony sale of cocaine, felony sale of Schedule IV and misdemeanor larceny.

Ricky Lynn Thompson, 58, of Poor Boy Drive, Cleveland, three counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and two counts of felony sell or deliver Schedule II, $10,000 bond. History includes felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, felony sale of cocaine, felony possession of Schedule II and misdemeanor counts of driving while impaired, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving while license is revoked, larceny and simple possession of Schedule IV.

Kathy Lavonne Caldwell, 56, of Hillside Drive, Mooresville, three counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II, $50,000 bond. History includes DWI and simple worthless check.

Isaac Rufus Knox, 62, of Old Charlotte Road, Statesville, trafficking crystal methamphetamine, $120,000 bond. History includes felony breaking and entering, felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction, felony obtain property by false pretense and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor counts of DWI, driving while license is revoked, larceny, assault with a deadly weapon and fictitious information to an officer.

Jacob Lee Mitchell, 28, of Bristol Drive, Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II, $30,000 bond. History includes misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny, stalking, assault on a female and driving while license is revoked. He is currently on probation for DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Schedule VI.

Misty Lou Ferguson, 44, of Baker Street, Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II, $40,000 bond. History includes possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony larceny and misdemeanor larceny.

Amanda Lee Coker Goldsmith, 39, of Catawba, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II, $10,000 bond. History includes misdemeanor counts of larceny, shoplifting concealment of goods, driving while license is revoked, financial card fraud and breaking and entering.

Emmett Jerome Griffin, 52, of Sylvia Street, Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony conspire to sell or deliver Schedule II, $15,000 bond. History includes driving while license is revoked. He is currently on probation for possession of Schedule II.

Katina Nicole Bennett, 27, of Armfield Street, Statesville, two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and one count of felony sell or deliver Schedule II, $5,000 bond. History includes misdemeanor counts of resisting a law enforcement officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony George Sturghill, 60, of Wedgedale Avenue, Statesville, three counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II and one count of felony sell or deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, $50,000 bond. History includes felony uttering a forged instrument, felony forgery of instrument, felony assault with a deadly weapon with serious injury and felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, DWI, possession of stolen goods or property, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license is revoked, interfering with utility meter, larceny and intoxicated and disruptive. He is currently on probation for possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II.

Kevin Lynn Waddell, 43, of Log Cabin Road, Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II, $3,000 bond. History includes felony obtain property by false pretense felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule IV and misdemeanor counts of simple worthless check, DWI, driving while license is revoked, ethnic intimidation, larceny, resisting a public officer and assault on a female.

Joshua Shwayne Ramseur, 31, of Pine Tree Road, Statesville, four counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II, $2,500 bond. History includes felony possession with intent to sell or deliver counterfeit controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony larceny of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana, simple assault, DWI, assault on a government official, driving while license is revoked and assault on a female. He is currently on probation for DWI, felony possession with intent to sell Schedule II, driving while license is revoked, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver counterfeit controlled substance, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, assault on a public official, assault on a female and larceny.

Kingsley Michelle Perkins, 37, of Sonja Drive, Statesville, felony possession of a controlled substance, $30,000 bond. History includes felony possession of methamphetamine, felony obtain property by false pretense and felony simple possession of Schedule IV and misdemeanor counts of worthless check, possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon, second-degree trespass, assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a government official. She is currently on probation for felony obtain property by false pretense, felony possession of Schedule II and misdemeanor assault on a government official.

Ian Timothy Bass, 20, of Kannapolis, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony possession of a controlled substance inside a prison or jail facility, $75,000 bond. History includes misdemeanor counts of breaking and entering, larceny, possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon and reckless driving with wanton disregard.

Jacob Donovan Gifford, 27, of Albemarle, felony possession of a controlled substance inside a prison or jail facility, $2,000 bond. No criminal history listed. He is currently on probation for misdemeanor assault on a government official and misdemeanor resisting an officer.

Katelynn Paige Woolledge, 27, of Arthurs Road, Troutman, felony possession of a controlled substance inside a prison or jail facility, $2,000 bond. History includes felony sell or deliver Schedule II and misdemeanor counts of resisting a public officer, shoplifting concealment of goods, larceny and second-degree trespass. She is currently on probation for felony sell Schedule II.

Katelan Lodemia Daugherty, 22, of Durand Lane, Statesville, three counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II, $75,000 bond. History includes misdemeanor breaking and entering and driving while license is revoked.