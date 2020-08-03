Sheriff: Statesville man facing charges after an investigation into drug sales

A Statesville man was arrested Thursday after an investigation into the sale of narcotics at a local motel, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
Akira Chauncey Linney, 22, of Reid Street, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and felony possession of a stolen firearm as well as misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
A magistrate set bond at $10,000.
Campbell said narcotics detectives and deputies with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team (ACE) were investigating at the Motel 7 on Greenland Drive after receiving complaints of narcotics sales going on in one of the rooms.
Deputies spoke with Linney, who was the occupant of the room, and noticed evidence of controlled substances inside the room, Campbell said. Deputies searched the room and located several bags of marijuana packaged to sell, along with drug paraphernalia, Campbell said. A firearm, reported stolen from Statesville, was also found, he said.
Linney’s criminal history includes misdemeanor charges of injury to real property, assault, larceny, and possession of a firearm on city property.
