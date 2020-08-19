Sheriff: Statesville man arrested on outstanding felony warrants

The Iredell Country Sheriff's Office reported they apprehended a Statesville man Monday who had several outstanding felony warrants.
D‘Anthony Raekwon Davidson of West Bell Street was arrested on a number of charges stemming from previous outstanding warrants. Those included four counts of felony probation violation, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony assault by strangulation and assault on a female.
The incident started on East Broad Steet when two deputies approached the car Davidson was in, the sheriff's office reported. That's when deputies Kris Robbins and Devin Ashley said the 23-year-old leaned his seat back, reached over to the driver side of the vehicle, placed the vehicle in drive and then stuck both his hands down the front of his pants as if he was reaching for something, the sheriff's office.
With knowledge of Davidson's criminal history, they ordered him to get out of the vehicle and to show his hands, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.
The sheriff's office reported Davidson ignored these commands but deputies were able to open the door of the vehicle. As Davidson got out of the vehicle, he attempted to take one of the deputy's Taser and struck one of the deputies in the head, Campbell said.
He then fled on foot. but Robbins ran and caught up with Davidson on Salisbury Road and he was restrained with Ashley's help, Campbell said.
They arrested Davidson without further incident and took him to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was served with the outstanding charges. As a result of the incident prior to his arrest, Davidson was also charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting injury, two counts of misdemeanor resist, obstruct and delay of a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor injury to personal property.
A magistrate ordered Davidson held without bond on the charges of felony assault by strangulation and assault on a female. The magistrate set an additional $255,000 secured bond on the other charges.
The sheriff's office said Davidson previously had been convicted of the following crimes: three counts of carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of marijuana.
