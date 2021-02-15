Sheriff: MDMA found concealed in tennis shoes; New York man charged

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said deputies found a half-pound of MDMA (ecstasy) in a pair of tennis shoes during a traffic stop last week.

Dartaine Marquez Ubiles, 30, of Buffalo, New York, is now facing felony charges of trafficking MDMA by possession, trafficking MDMA by transportation, possession with intent to sell or deliver MDMA and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for use or sale of controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $200,000.

Campbell said deputies with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement (ICE) team stopped a 2020 Kia Forte traveling north on Interstate 77 near the 63-mile marker on Thursday.

He said Ubiles told deputies he was traveling from Jacksonville, Florida to Buffalo.

Campbell said Ubiles admitted using marijuana in the vehicle. Deputies searched the vehicle and found 228 grams of ecstasy concealed in a pair of tennis shoes in the trunk. Marijuana was also located, Campbell said. He estimated the street value of the ecstasy at $11,400.