A Mocksville man was found carrying methamphetamine and cocaine while riding a dirt bike Saturday, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Patrick Tyler Wooten, 30, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. A magistrate set bond at $15,000.

Campbell, in a news release, said that on Saturday deputies saw a person riding a dirt bike on West Memorial Highway near Interstate 77 and noticed there were no registration plates or lights on the dirt bike and the operator was not wearing a helmet.

Deputies stopped the dirt bike, which was being operated by Wooten, Campbell said. Wooten told the deputies he had a handgun concealed in his sweater pocket. Deputies found the Smith and Wesson handgun, and while searching for other weapons, they found 1.86 grams of methamphetamine, .11 grams of cocaine and items of drug paraphernalia, Campbell said.