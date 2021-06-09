Retired Judge Deborah P. Brown was honored with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine at a ceremony held June 8 at the Iredell County Hall of Justice. Judge Christine Underwood presented her with the certificate marking her achievement. According to the group’s website, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine was created in 1963 and it has been presented to honor persons who have a proven record of service to the State of North Carolina or some other special achievement, and to others as a gesture of friendship and good will. Brown took the bench in 2009 and served as a district court judge until her retirement in 2020. Early in her career, she worked as an assistant district attorney for the State of North Carolina. Prior to her election to the bench, she was engaged in the private practice of law.