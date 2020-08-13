Protests to continue at Iredell County Confederate Memorial

The people who want to see the Confederate statue removed from downtown Statesville say the protests will go on.

"I'm not leaving until the statue comes down," said Storm Onole, an organizer for the group Statesville4Change. "We're not going to stop."

Members of Statesville4Change say they've been in front of the monument protesting each evening for the past 50 days.

However, they haven't been alone. The counter-protesters, the Iredell/Statesville History Guard, are adamant they will be on-site to protect the statue.

The scene was calm other than rain and lightning on Thursday when Statesville4Change arrived, but the Iredell/Statesville History Guard said they would be there later in the night as well.

That wasn't the case earlier this week.

Tempers boiled over Tuesday when the protests at the Iredell County Confederate Memorial got physical. A counter-protester pushed a Confederate flag into a protester's face and a shoving match broke out between the two men before a second counter-protester joined the fray.

Michael Lee King, part of the Statesville4Change protestors, was arguing with a counter-protester when another man put the flag in between the two. King pushed away the flag before the unidentified man holding the flag went chest to chest with King, who shoved the flag-bearer. The two ended up fighting in nearby bushes before King put the unidentified man in a headlock, prompting a leader of the Iredell/Statesville History Guard, Jerry Shaver, to join the fight.

"That was me pulling a 20-year-old boy off of a 60-year-old man," Shaver said. "I'm not sure who the older guy was. That was his first time there but I couldn't just stand by and watch him get his a-- kicked. The last thing we want is violence but emotions seem to bring that out sometimes."