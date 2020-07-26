Police term man's death a homicide

A 39-year-old Statesville man died early Sunday morning and police are investigating it as a homicide.
Courtney Deshawn Bradshaw was pronounced dead on the scene on Elam Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
In a news release, the Statesville Police Department reported the initial call was concerning a vehicle crash in the 500 block of Elam Avenue.
Officers arrived and found a Chevrolet Avalanche which had crashed into a tree. Further investigation indicated the vehicle left the road, struck a telephone and then hit the tree.
Inside the Chevrolet Avalanche officers located Bradshaw.
Iredell County EMS arrived on scene and pronounced Bradshaw dead.
Officers located what appeared to be numerous gunshot holes in the vehicle as well as injuries to Bradshaw.
Members of the Statesville Police Department Investigations Division and agents with the State Bureau of Investigations, (SBI) arrived on scene. SBI agents processed the crime scene, collecting evidence. Members of the Statesville Police Department Investigations Division canvassed the area and conducted interviews throughout the afternoon hours.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3609 or contacted the investigations division directly at 704-878-3515.
