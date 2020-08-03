You have permission to edit this article.
One dead in officer-involved shooting in Mooresville
One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Mooresville.

Mooresville police spokeswoman Kim Sellers said that the incident occurred Sunday night.

In an email, she wrote, that officers had responded to a residence on Heritage Place for a domestic incident that reportedly involved an assault. One fatality occurred after police arrived.

Sellers said that the North Carolina’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. No further details were released. 

