One child killed, two others injured in shooting Monday

Ah’miyahh Howell and a 7-year-old cousin were playing in the front yard of a home on Wilson Lee Boulevard on Monday evening when gunfire erupted.
Howell, 9, later died at the hospital while her cousin, a boy, was treated for his injuries.
“She was innocent. She didn’t do nothing to nobody. She didn’t deserve this,” Kandra Howell said. She is Ah’miyahh’s aunt. “We can’t even get a piece of mind, we have to walk outside knowing she was laying there.”
On Monday night there were two shootings, the first of which killed Ah’miyahh Howell and injured her cousin while they were playing on Wilson Lee. Over an hour later, a second shooting occurred on nearby Newbern Avenue where a 10-year-old boy was injured by gunfire.
Kandra Howell said she came out of the house after gunshots and saw Ah’miyahh and a 7-year-old boy on the ground. She said her family members called 911.
The initial shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 1300 block of Wilson Lee Boulevard, according to the Statesville Police Department. Witnesses told police someone fired a weapon, striking the two children and they saw a white Mercedes headed south. Police said they don’t believe the children were the intended targets.
Iredell EMS would take both children to the hospital but Ah’miyahh died later that night.
Kandra Howell said she had no idea why the shooting happened but was still surprised with the children often playing in the yard there.
“It’s ridiculous. Why are they coming by doing stuff like that with young kids there? The kids are always just playing and never bothering nobody,” Kandra Howell said.
Ah’miyahh Howell’s family described her as a smart and mature young girl who loved the social media app TikTok.
The second shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near the 300 block of Newbern Avenue, injuring a 10-year-old boy. The injury from the gunshot was considered non-life-threatening, according to the police. The police department stated that witnesses saw a white vehicle, possibly a Honda Accord, and someone was firing from the vehicle.
Police couldn’t confirm if the two shootings were related, but Police Chief David Addison said he believed they were.
Officers with the Iredell County Sherriff’s Office and Mooresville Police Department responded and assisted with crowd control and scene security, according to Statesville police.
Chief Deputy Andy Poteat said the sheriff’s office assisted in securing locations in the community and assisted in looking for vehicles suspected of taking part in the shootings.
Poteat said any information found including possible leads, suspects, or witnesses were turned over to Statesville for their investigation.
Police are seeking more information from the public on both shootings.
“We are actively investigating these cases and asking if anyone has information regarding these violent crimes, please contact the Statesville Police Department,” a news release said. “If you saw the murder of this innocent child and injuries to the other innocent children, you must help in solving these cases. If you have evidence or information regarding the shooters, please contact us.”
Police Chief David Addison also addressed that law enforcement investigated a home in the 1800 block of Wilson Lee Boulevard.
It was believed it could be related as he said the two men, Aaron Whitmore and Davion Patterson, both were found with two guns and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He said the police wasn’t certain at this time what, if any, role the two men may have played in the shooting but it is still under investigation.