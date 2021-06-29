One child killed, two others injured in shooting Monday

Ah’miyahh Howell and a 7-year-old cousin were playing in the front yard of a home on Wilson Lee Boulevard on Monday evening when gunfire erupted.

Howell, 9, later died at the hospital while her cousin, a boy, was treated for his injuries.

“She was innocent. She didn’t do nothing to nobody. She didn’t deserve this,” Kandra Howell said. She is Ah’miyahh’s aunt. “We can’t even get a piece of mind, we have to walk outside knowing she was laying there.”

On Monday night there were two shootings, the first of which killed Ah’miyahh Howell and injured her cousin while they were playing on Wilson Lee. Over an hour later, a second shooting occurred on nearby Newbern Avenue where a 10-year-old boy was injured by gunfire.

Kandra Howell said she came out of the house after gunshots and saw Ah’miyahh and a 7-year-old boy on the ground. She said her family members called 911.

The initial shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 1300 block of Wilson Lee Boulevard, according to the Statesville Police Department. Witnesses told police someone fired a weapon, striking the two children and they saw a white Mercedes headed south. Police said they don’t believe the children were the intended targets.