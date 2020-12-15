New Iredell County magistrate Heather Callejas sworn in

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We look a lot at their experience. The last few magistrates have been former members of law enforcement, and I said we could do better with some diversity there." Crosswhite said, citing Callejas' experience as a paralegal and in areas outside of criminal court. "We want a good representation of the people in the community. We need a good cross-section of it, and she is part of that."

Crosswhite also said a Callejas' attitude and personality are part of it as well.

"We also look at how she is going to treat the public. We think about who is going to be the face of the court that people see. You're going to see people at their worst, maybe drunk or high on drugs, or at their best, when you're marrying them."

But ultimately, it's about knowing the law.

"I think we had two really good candidates, but she really did her homework," Crosswhite said.

Chambers agreed.

"She was qualified, she knows the process and how to do the job," Chambers said. "She was enthusiastic, and you could see that today. She's very dedicated and she's looking forward to how she can serve the public."

That enthusiasm was evident when she swore in and it is something she said she'll carry into her role as a magistrate.

"I'm looking forward to serving the residents of Iredell County and being an asset to the judicial system," Callejas said. "I'm excited about bringing my knowledge from previous roles to this one."

