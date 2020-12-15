New Iredell County magistrate Heather Callejas sworn in

With her hand on the Bible and her children at her side, Heather Callejas was sworn in as Iredell County's newest magistrate judge at the Hall of Justice in Statesville on Tuesday.
Now comes the hard part for the Mooresville resident: Navigating her new role.
"The biggest challenge is understanding all the different hats that we wear, being able to move from civil to criminal, and all the other hats, that's going to be really interesting. And I'm up for the challenge," Callejas said.
Clerk of Superior Court Jim Mixson had advice for her as far as that goes.
"Just hang on," Mixson said with a laugh. "One unique thing about the judicial system is no two days are never the same. You will constantly learn new things."
Being well-versed in both civil and criminal law, as well as other aspects of the court, is part of why she was appointed to the open magistrate position. Callejas worked in several law offices and as a paralegal before her appointment to the magistrate court. Her last position was at Whitfield & Mock, working with Michael Gregory Whitfield.
Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Joseph Crosswhite said when the selection of a new magistrate comes up, the process begins with the Clerk of Court (Mixson) screening candidates and having the Chief Magistrate Daniel Chambers interview them. Two candidates are presented to the superior court judge and Chief District Court Judge Dale Graham for selection. Crosswhite said that when selecting a magistrate, they listen closely to Chambers' opinions as he is the one who will be working with the magistrate the most and has his pulse on what the magistrate court needs.
"We look a lot at their experience. The last few magistrates have been former members of law enforcement, and I said we could do better with some diversity there." Crosswhite said, citing Callejas' experience as a paralegal and in areas outside of criminal court. "We want a good representation of the people in the community. We need a good cross-section of it, and she is part of that."
Crosswhite also said a Callejas' attitude and personality are part of it as well.
"We also look at how she is going to treat the public. We think about who is going to be the face of the court that people see. You're going to see people at their worst, maybe drunk or high on drugs, or at their best, when you're marrying them."
But ultimately, it's about knowing the law.
"I think we had two really good candidates, but she really did her homework," Crosswhite said.
Chambers agreed.
"She was qualified, she knows the process and how to do the job," Chambers said. "She was enthusiastic, and you could see that today. She's very dedicated and she's looking forward to how she can serve the public."
That enthusiasm was evident when she swore in and it is something she said she'll carry into her role as a magistrate.
"I'm looking forward to serving the residents of Iredell County and being an asset to the judicial system," Callejas said. "I'm excited about bringing my knowledge from previous roles to this one."
