Man knocked down, kicked in the head
Man knocked down, kicked in the head

Marvin Wade Millsaps

A Statesville man is accused of knocking a man to the ground and kicking him in the head.

Marvin Wade Millsaps, 56, was arrested Wednesday for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury after witnesses told Statesville police he knocked 66-year-old Ralph Longenecker to the ground on West Raleigh Avenue and then kicked him in the head. 

Longenecker was found Tuesday morning when police responded to a call of an unconscious man in the road. Police assisted Longenecker before he was taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital. He was later transported to Wake Forest Baptist Health due to his injuries and placed on life support. He died Friday morning, police said.

The Statesville Police Department said in the course of their investigation that they located video footage of the assault. The SPD stated that Millsaps knocked Longenecker out and then kicked him in the head and then left him in the road. Investigators said witnesses identified the suspect as Millsaps.

A warrant for Millsaps were obtained Wednesday and he was taken into custody without incident. His bond was set at $150,000 by a magistrate.

Police said the charge will be amended to murder.

Authorities expressed appreciation to the community for their assistance in the investigation, adding that without this cooperation the case would not have been resolved as quickly.

