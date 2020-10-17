Man dies in custody at Iredell County Detention Center

A man is dead after being arrested and detained at the Iredell County Detention Center, but the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said the inmate's underlying medical conditions played a role in his death.

"Obviously, it's tragic. Anytime you have a loss of life. The detention guards, our detention officers are highly trained. They performed exactly as they should have," Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Details about the man's identity are being withheld at this time.

The State Bureau of Investigation will be handling the case due to the Sheriff's Office's conflict of interest.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The man was arrested in Mooresville by sheriff's deputies according to Campbell. He said that even before the man was brought to the detention center, deputies believed the man needed medical care. He was taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem on Oct. 13. Two days later, on Oct. 15, he was released back to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office and taken to the detention center.