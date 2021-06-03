Iredell County Sheriff’s Office seizes over 250 pounds of marijuana in a pair of stops

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“You can tell this is not personal use, it’s cartel-controlled weed at some point. We don’t know which border its from but this isn’t something that your average person would be transporting. This is obviously a smuggling group, a cartel group, smuggling it through the I-77 corridor. “ Campbell said. “For us to be able to eradicate that definitely has an impact somewhere. If not locally, maybe in Charlotte, we know they were traveling south.”

He also mentioned the quality of the marijuana appears to indicate it was grown in a professional manner.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Xuequan Lu of Brooklyn, New York was driving the first vehicle. After talking to the driver, deputies used a dog named Bosco to search the vehicle. In the vehicle Lu was driving, 118 pounds were seized from the trunk, Campbell said.

The sheriff’s office said the next driver, Xengming Li, of Woodstock, Georgia, was pulled over after he passed the first stop and did not move over to the left lane which is part of the move over law At that point, Campbell said, there was suspicion that the two were connected. Another K-9, Abby, was used to search Li’s vehicle and 138 pounds of marijuana were found in the trunk, Campbell said.