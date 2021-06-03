Iredell County Sheriff’s Office seizes nearly 250 pounds of marijuana in a pair of stops

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office seized around 250 pounds of marijuana on Thursday in a pair of traffic stops and they said the two are linked.

One man was arrested at each stop and the Sheriff's Office said the street value of approximately 250 pounds of marijuana was $2.5 million.

The stops were made on Interstate 77 southbound about an hour apart. While Sheriff Darren Campbell said the two spots happened independently, he said evidence from the second stop linked it to the first. He said the deputies' work at identifying potential drug smugglers was why despite not knowing at the time, the two stops both happened.

"We know these cars were running together, it was just coincidental that we were able to identify and stop them through their trained experience, recognize them as drug smugglers," Campbell said. "We're the second oldest interdiction unit in the state, so there's a lot of experience and a lot of skill inside that. They know what to look for."

Campbell said while they are still gathering evidence and investigating the origins of where the marijuana and the two drivers came from but said by the amount seized, he suspects organized crime.