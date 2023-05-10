A sheriff's office K-9 tracked a breaking and entering suspect for a quarter mile in Statesville, authorities say.

Chelsea Rose Wilson, 38, is charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. According to the release, Wilson is homeless.

On Tuesday, Iredell County deputies responded to a call about a breaking and entering in progress at 171 James Farm Road, the sheriff’s office said.

When the deputies arrived, they learned the female suspect, identified as Wilson, had fled from the home on foot. Multiple items were taken from the home, the sheriff’s office said.

A perimeter was quickly established. Sgt. Nate Hodges responded to the scene with his K-9 partner Levi to attempt to locate Wilson, the sheriff’s office said.

Levi tracked Wilson for a quarter mile before locating her. Wilson was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

While investigating the original home break-in, the deputies learned of another break-in at a house that was still under construction. Wilson was also charged in connection to that break-in, the sheriff’s office said.

Wilson is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.