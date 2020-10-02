Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept. 24-30

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 24-30. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Sept. 24

Christian Dean Serrano Catarino, 34, of South Center Street, Statesville, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $200,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Sharon Renee Cianchetta, 48, of North Wilkesboro, possession of Schedule II, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Anthony Smith, 34, of Ricks Lane, Mooresville, altering or destroying serial or motor number, released on a written promise to appear in court, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Courtney Alicia McDaniel, 38, of Salisbury, failure to appear, $10,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.