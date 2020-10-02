Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept. 24-30

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 24-30. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 24
Christian Dean Serrano Catarino, 34, of South Center Street, Statesville, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $200,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Sharon Renee Cianchetta, 48, of North Wilkesboro, possession of Schedule II, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joseph Anthony Smith, 34, of Ricks Lane, Mooresville, altering or destroying serial or motor number, released on a written promise to appear in court, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Courtney Alicia McDaniel, 38, of Salisbury, failure to appear, $10,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Eugenio Mata Carbajal, 27, of Deep Water Road, Statesville, failure to appear and probation violation, $2,850 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Justin Lee Melvin, 31, of Phillips Lane, Statesville, probation violation, $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Sa-quan Dominique Ikard, 27, of JC Circle, Mooresville, four counts of bond surrender and one count each of failure to appear and true bill, $150,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and bail bond agency.
Brandon Ray Burris, 29, of Sassafras Lane, Mooresville, DWI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Sept. 25
Davita Tereva Patterson, 34, of Laramie Court, Troutman, break/enter to terrorize/injure, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Donna Mundy Duncan, 57, of Olin Loop, Olin, three counts of obtaining property by false pretense, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Malachi Merrell Simmons, 18, of Norwood, communication of mass violence/education property, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Lasean Tiara Faison, 28, of Charlotte, fugitive from justice, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Barney Richard Richardson, 56, of Linwood Road, Mooresville, DWI and habitual DWI, $20,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
James Williford, 35, of Spencer, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Chantly Jones, 38, of Kannapolis, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jervon Larece Caldwell, 39, of Kelly Avenue, Mooresville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Sept. 26
Virgil Langston Davis Jr., 47, of Pearl Road, Cleveland, failure to notify of change of address as a registered sex offender, $9,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Lisa Eaker Lemons, 55, of Rocky Face Church Road, Taylorsville, possession of methamphetamine, $2,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Kelly Renea James, 36, of Salisbury, two counts of possession of heroin, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Michael Anthony Johnson, 46, of Central Drive, Statesville, failure to appear, $27,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jamie Dewan Fuller, 42, of Carolina Wren Drive, Mooresville, financial transaction card takes/obtains and identity theft, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Sept. 27
Randy Wayne Dowell, 38, of Ronda, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Lilawrence Minus, 24, of Wilmington Avenue, Statesville, bond surrender, $7,500 bond, bail bonding agency.
Deonte Lamar Miller, 23, of Wall Street, Statesville, two counts of probation violation and one count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $27,500 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Support Local Journalism
Darrell Ray Greene, 38, of Skyuka Road, Statesville, probation violation, $20,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Ashleigh Dawn Parker, 33, of Winding Shore Road, Troutman, malicious conduct by a prisoner, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jean Marie Anderson, 38, of Moore Lane, Taylorsville, failure to appear, $30,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Donneial Dobbins, 47, of Monroe Street, Statesville, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Robin Leigh Stone, 51, of Huntersville, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Saturnino Cinico Villalva, 43, of Carpenter Street, Statesville, DWI, $1,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Christhian Patricio, 22, of Loganway Road, Harmony, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Tommy Lewis Torrence, 56, of Carlyle Road, Troutman, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Sept. 28
Peyton Seth Shortridge, 22, of Hickory, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Aubre Hayse Abelitis, 22, of Hickory, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Hasan Raliek Hopper, 37, of Newton, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $30,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Anthony Sylvester Hunt, 33, of Soule Lane, Mooresville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
David Brian McAlister, 41, of Wilkins Way, Cleveland, conspiracy to commit felony larceny, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Rachel Nicole Mathes, 22, of Watermoss Drive, Cleveland, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Sept. 29
Tralaina Mognet, 35, of Trinity Road, Statesville, possession of Schedule II, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Corey Alan Robinson, 33, of May Jean Drive, Statesville, three counts of probation violation, $40,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Brandy Carisa McElroy, 45, of Alexander, DWI $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Sept. 30
Stephanie Dawn Hamby, 31, of North Church Street, Mooresville, possession of Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeremy Dominque Miller, 39, of Darlene Lane, Harmony, probation violation, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
William Rodney Moran Jr., 28, of Hailey’s Way, Taylorsville, larceny of a motor vehicle, $10,000 bond, arresting agency not listed.
Corey David Combs, 40, of Redemption Road, Statesville, two counts of failure to appear, $31,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Clarence Nigel Brown III, 33, of Niagara Falls, New York, sell/deliver Schedule VI, $75,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Blaine Dale Hague, 71, of Howards Bridge Road, Union Grove, first-degree murder, no bond, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
Marvin Wade Millsaps, 56, of Wilson Lee Boulevard, Statesville, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, $150,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
William Wesley Mott, 46, of Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine, $1,200 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua Aaron Terry, 32, of Houpe Road, Statesville, failure to appear, $19,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Thurma Lynn Campfield, 52, of Indianapolis, Indiana, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.