Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept. 17-23

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 17-23. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Sept. 17

Bailey Danielle Henson, 24, of Pineville, possession of Schedule II, $2,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.

Kenneth Paul Lasnicki Jr., 32, of Joe Knox Avenue, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine, $2,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.

Terry Scott Phillips Jr., 42, homeless, 16 counts of sex offender at/near child premises and one count of parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $150,000 on the remaining charges, Mooresville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.