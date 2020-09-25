Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept. 17-23

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 17-23. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 17
Bailey Danielle Henson, 24, of Pineville, possession of Schedule II, $2,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Kenneth Paul Lasnicki Jr., 32, of Joe Knox Avenue, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine, $2,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Terry Scott Phillips Jr., 42, homeless, 16 counts of sex offender at/near child premises and one count of parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $150,000 on the remaining charges, Mooresville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Joseph Patrick Ditto, 50, of South Main Street, Mooresville, six counts of probation violation and one count each of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule I and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $185,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kevin Edward Bellicourt, 34, of Town Square Circle, Mooresville, DWI, $4,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Scottie Lane Baxter, 39, of Culp Street, Mooresville, DWI and possession of Schedule I, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Sept. 18
Jalessa Tamar Dixon, 31, of Old Charlotte Road, Statesville, possession of cocaine, $1,500 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Ricky Trevor Turner II, 34, of Harris Street, Statesville, discharging a firearm into occupied property, $25,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
William Anthony Feimster, 41, of Indian Hill Road, Union Grove, identity theft, financial transaction card takes/obtains/withholds and credit card fraud, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Lori Vanessa Vance, 56, of Marion, DWI, $7,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Sept. 19
Michael Sharmari Dashaun Joseph, 19, of Charlotte, first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, breaking or entering a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, no bond on the murder charge and $1,520,000 on the remaining charges, Mooresville Police Department.
Jaziah Malik Graham, 20, of Charlotte, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Hillary Jean Griffin, 40, of Whistling Pines Drive, Statesville, indecent liberties with children, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kristopher James O’Neill, 23, of Ashley Brook Lane, Statesville, failure to appear, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Cody Lee Elmore, 23, of Shelby, larceny and possession of Schedule I, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Trevon Antonio Brown, 26, of Adams Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Devan Scott Davis, 23, of Gethsemane Road, Olin, DWI, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Sept. 20
Jennifer Lynn Abernethy, 42, of Lincolnton, true bill, $100,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Andrew Gray Stuart, 24, of Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, larceny of a firearm, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dravey Tanner Mayfield, 26, of Holland Drive, Statesville, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the sale of controlled substance, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Maurice Thompson, 47, of Darlene Lane, Harmony, habitual misdemeanor assault, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Victor Hugo Flores-Lizcano, 34, of Wallace Springs Road, Statesville, DWI, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Sept. 21
Blake Alan Weidinger, 19, of Foundation Court, Mooresville, possession of Schedule VI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jeffrey Daniel Watson, 41, of Sullivan Road, Statesville, obtaining property by false pretense, $2,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Tara Braddock McAlister, 43, of Wilkins Way, Cleveland, possession of heroin, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Hoss Reece Renegar, 30, of Hunting Creek Road, Hamptonville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Dale Kiser, 29, of Bacon Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $1,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Philip Edward Rogers, 39, of East End Avenue, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Sept. 22
Denard Jermaine Hardy, 43, of East Greenbriar Road, Statesville, breaking/entering to terrorize/injure, $15,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Tyron Donzel Oakley, 30, of West Park Avenue, Mooresville, interfering with an electronic monitor device, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua Delshawn Graham, 24, of Dixie Drive, Statesville, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Holly Ann Woolard, 33, of Mount Holly, DWI, $3,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Sept. 23
Alicia Anne Murphy, 40, of Wilmington, Ohio, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jerry Paul Sigmon, 41, of Old Miller Road, Statesville, 11 counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Rico Maurice Polk, 27, of Trailway Drive, Statesville, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and breaking/entering to terrorize/injure, $200,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
De’andre Malik Norris, 22, of Ascending Lane, Statesville, probation violation, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Chad Lee Davis, 40, of Grey Manor Drive, Statesville, five counts of statutory rape of a child 15 or younger, three counts of statutory rape/sex offense with a child 13, 14 15 years old and one count of statutory sex offense with a child 15 or younger, $500,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Vestal Izaiah Martel, 20, of Todd, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and one count each of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and possession of controlled substance, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Weston Harold Wood, 20, of Boone, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and one count each of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and possession of controlled substance, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Federico Ignacio Ramirez, 36, of Charlotte, DWI, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Raul Martin Aguilar-Vasquez, 50, of Conover, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
