Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Aug. 27-Sept. 2

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 27-Sept. 2. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 27
Jerry Adam Gaymon, 48, of Wilmington, possession of heroin, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Freddie Lee Daye III, 30, of Mahogany Lane, Statesville, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, second-degree burglary, discharging a firearm into occupied property, larceny after breaking/entering, interfering with an electronic monitoring device and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $490,000 on the remaining charges, Statesville Police Department.
William Gregory Samuels II, 30, of Suncrest Avenue, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $1,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Michael Hatchet Rucker Jr., 64, of Jefferson Street, Statesville, probation violation, $20,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Darrick Wayne Gillespie Jr., 26, of Phyllis Lane, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Isaiah Jeremiah Fairley, 20, of Richmond, Virginia, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Georgia Lane Crump, 21, of Ascending Lane, Statesville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Amy Renee Jones, 39, of North Tradd Street, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Aug. 28
Rebecca Clubb Morris, 55, of Troy, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Joseph Ray Lockamy, 30, of Porter Road, Statesville, parole violation and possession of Schedule II, no bond on the parole violation and $3,000 bond on the remaining charge, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Abigail Patricia Napier, 34, of Irish Lane, Mooresville, possession of cocaine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kendrell Dontea Mathis, 23, of Freedom Park Lane, Statesville, larceny by servants and other employees, $1,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tavaris Rahaan Ferrell, 34, of Barbary Drive, Statesville, failure to appear, $60,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Colby Albert Hamilton, 38, of Denver, DWI, $1,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Aug. 29
Cameron Lakie Wheeler, 24, of 11th Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule II, $4,000 bond, Statesville Police Department; also arrested Aug. 31, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Cortney Sirron Phifer, 18, of Winston-Salem, discharging a firearm into occupied property, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
John William Cox III, 21, of Brookridge Lane, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Preston Darryl Taylor, 33, of Jane Sowers Road, Statesville, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $3,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Marco Tulio Ucles-Moncada, 41, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, DWI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Bridgitte Angela Spearman, 35, of Fontanelle Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $1,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Aug. 30
Joshua Daniel Cook, 38, of Oates Road, Mooresville, hit-and-run causing injury and DWI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Antonio Shaquan Griffin, 18, of Old Wilkesboro Road, Statesville, two counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Patrick Alexander Franklin, 53, of Rankinhill Road, Troutman, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Aug. 31
Stephanie Dawn Bowman Villafana, 38, of Tomlinson Avenue, Harmony, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, $3,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kamrin Scott Taylor, 24, of Panther Creek Road, Troutman, possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear, $21,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Emily Rayne McDaniel, 20, of Sugar Creek Lane, Troutman, possession of methamphetamine, $1,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Brandon Jaye McManus, 28, of Brookfield Drive, Statesville, two counts of larceny of a firearm, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Denville Ray Jones Jr., 46, of Little Valley Lane, Statesville, possession of stolen goods, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Emmanuel Isaiah Montgomery, 23, of Charlotte, 14 counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, seven counts of conspiracy to break/enter a building and larceny, four counts of financial transaction card theft, three counts of larceny and two counts of identity theft, $52,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Coty Sherrill Speight, 39, of Woodleaf Barber Road, Cleveland, soliciting the unlawful purchase of a firearm, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Shane Shoemaker, 28, of Old Mountain Road, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Gilberto Avila Billanueva, 45, of Foster Lane, Statesville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Mark Allan Tyler, 58, of Taylorsville, DWI, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Sept. 1
Edward Daniel Patchett, 50, of Doubletree Drive, Statesville, possession of Schedule II, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Brandon Louis Ford, 26, homeless, possession of Schedule II, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
David Paul Merritt, 40, of Shelton Avenue, Statesville, possession of Schedule II, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Christopher Shane Weller, 47, of Woodtree Lane, Troutman, two counts each of possession of methamphetamine and bond surrender and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $85,000 bond, Statesville Police Department and bail bonding agency.
Amanda Nan Daniel, 25, of Johnny Walker Drive, Hiddenite, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Bennie Reece Wiles Jr., 45, of Jonesville, failure to notify of change of address as a registered sex offender, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Brandon Lee Hunsucker, 36, of Fair Wind Lane, Statesville, failure to appear, $60,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jessica Leigh Mitchell, 29, of Yadkinville, obtaining property by false pretense and failure to appear, $4,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dillon Micheal Edward Baugus, 28, of Goldwing Drive, Statesville, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer or government official and one count of fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $150,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Peyton Robert Welch, 19, of Largo, Florida, possession of Schedule I, $15,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Morgana Catherine Mahoney, 20, of Largo, Florida, possession of Schedule I, $12,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Richard Christopher Sutten, 43, of Overcash Road, Troutman, violation of a court order, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Douglas J. Queen, 49, of Lexington, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Sept. 2
Quashema Trashay Smith, 29, of Knox Avenue, Statesville, breaking/entering to terrorize/injure and breaking or entering a motor vehicle, $25,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Dexter Antonio Campbell, 48, of Fox Avenue, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $12,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Devon Lamar Heggs, 34, of Deaton Street, Statesville, interfering with an electronic monitoring device, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
William Joseph Feldman, 37, of Kiskadee Drive, Mooresville, larceny, $3,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua Allen Sloan, 37, of River Bank Road, Statesville, two counts of probation violation and one count of failure to register as a sex offender, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
David Jeffrey Lawrence, 63, of Sain Road, Statesville, possession of cocaine, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Ashley Albrecht, 32, of Stanley, identity theft, $5,000 bond, Gaston County law enforcement.
Latawn Xavier Sloan, 31, of Rimrock Road, Statesville, failure to appear, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Bradley Dewayne Potter, 32, of Abbeydale Road, Harmony, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
