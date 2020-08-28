Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Aug.20-26

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 20-26. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 20
Donald Ray Bailey Sr., 57, of Vick Road, Mooresville, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Michael John Bertolo, 25, of Carolina Avenue South, Statesville, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
John Glover Edwards IV, 38, of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, possession of Schedule II, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Carlton Michael Clarke, 21, of Emanuel Road, Troutman, breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking/entering and larceny of a motor vehicle, $6,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Josue Guzman, 48, of Reed Creek Road, Mooresville, obtaining property by false pretense, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Christopher Gage Handy, 23, of Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, seven counts of bond surrender and one count each of breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking/entering, larceny of a firearm and interfering with a jail/prison fire system, $65,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and bail bonding agency.
Darius Rasheed Houston, 36, of Bell Street, Mooresville, possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Kevin Joseph Funk, 46, of Pulaski, Virginia, trafficking in methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and possession of Schedule I, $350,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Mckenzie Marie Patterson, 23, of Gabriel Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Steven John Pyle, 31, of Clover Street, Mooresville, DWI, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Aug. 21
Lilawrence Minus, 24, of Wilmington Avenue, Statesville, second-degree kidnapping and assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $7,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Brandon Zachary Joyner, 20, of 11th Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $4,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Kiontae Jashaun Glaspy, 23, of Lee Street, Mooresville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $8,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Lavenski Minus, 22, of Wilmington Avenue, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Mystian Phillips, 30, homeless, two counts of failure to appear, $8,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Anthony Michael Coleman, 32, of Dusty Loop, Statesville, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession/receiving/transferring stolen vehicles, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Logan Lee Casey, 27, of Wendell, true bill, $150,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Matthew Jacob Bass, 26, of Parker Lake Loop, Statesville, possession of Schedule I, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua Franklin Goodman, 43, of China Grove, failure to appear, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
James Tyler Morris, 35, of Quarter Lane, Mooresville, fleeing to elude arrest, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Elizabeth Lee Wright, 30, of Beverly Place, Statesville, taking indecent liberties with children by a school official, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Charles Franklin McClure, 37, of Mocksville, failure to appear, $67,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
James Jeremiah Moore, 32, of Kernersville, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods, $10,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Jonathan Ray Lowman, 34, of Lundy Road, Statesville, stalking, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Eugene Rowton, 40, of China Grove, possession of Schedule II, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nicholas James Brown, 40, of Winston Avenue, Statesville, DWI, $2,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Aug. 22
Courtney Catherine Nava, 28, of Wood Acre Drive, Mooresville, larceny by servants and other employees, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jean Marie Anderson, 37, of Pendergrass Drive, Statesville, two counts of probation violation, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Stormie Dawn Buelin, 38, of Yadkinville, possession of methamphetamine and possession of Schedule III, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Keith Jerome Torrence, 42, of Old Charlotte Road, Statesville, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and breaking/entering to terrorize/injure, $100,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jimmie Kinnard Galloway, 70, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, larceny, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Damian Anderson, 50, of Grafton Place, Troutman, DWI, $7,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Aug. 23
Mark Edward Dalton, 51, of Rita Avenue, Statesville, probation violation and DWI, $22,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jeremiah Justin Coates, 20, of Cleveland, larceny of a motor vehicle, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
William Advier Roble Torres, 31, of Salisbury, larceny of a motor vehicle, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Brandon Rasheed Rankins, 25, of Prosperity Place, Statesville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Rebecca Fadden Boggs, 55, of North Mulberry Street, Statesville, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Andrea Dawn Silva, 44, of Kensington Street, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Aug. 24
Terrence Demario Williams, 36, of Laramie Court, Troutman, possession of Schedule I, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and possession of Schedule II, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Teri Lynn Covello, 35, of Collettsville, burning of personal property, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Darvyon Latrell Turner, 20, of Simonton Road, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Christopher Wilson, 21, of McLelland Avenue, Mooresville, sell/deliver Schedule VI and possession of Schedule VI, $7,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Freeman White Jr., 49, of State Road, failure to appear, $20,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Matthew Lee Coulter, 44, of Statesville, failure to inform of new/changes to online identification as a sex offender, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Aug. 25
Cody Grant Groce, 32, of Yadkinville, breaking and/or entering and breaking or entering a motor vehicle. $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Aug. 26
Mary Ann Browning, 46, of Valdese, possession of methamphetamine, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Martevis Jashawn Simpson, 25, of Newbern Avenue, Statesville, possession of stolen goods, probation violation and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $85,000 bond, Statesville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Kevin Lynne O’Reilly, 23, of Foxcroft Lane, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and attempt and conspiracy:penalties, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dylan James Pallozzi, 20, of Jamestown, New York, failure to appear, $45,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Aaron Provenza, 38, of Mt. Gilead, two counts of possession of controlled substance and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, maintaining dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Ashton White, 18, of Queens Court, Statesville, five counts each of breaking or entering a motor vehicle and obtaining property by false pretense and one count of financial transaction card theft, $45,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Justin Dakota Gummo, 25, of Hawk Run, Pennsylvania, true bill, $10,000 bond, Rowan County law enforcement.
Joshua Shane Ireland, 33, of Sloans Mill Road, Union Grove, two counts of stalking and violation of a domestic violence protection order and one count of fleeing to elude arrest, $60,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Miguel Angel Sanchez, 21, of Queens Court, Statesville, four counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle and one count each of financial transaction card theft and obtaining property by false pretense, $25,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Bryan Houston Absher, 33, of Wilkesboro, larceny by remove/destroying antishoplifting or inventory control device, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Deshawni Jahleem Knight, 27, of Gay Street, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Daedron Tramel Green, 23, of China Grove, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and possession of Schedule VI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department
Derek Kane Smith, 32, of Fieldstone Circle, Statesville, two counts each of breaking and/or entering and larceny after breaking and entering, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Rico Maurice Polk, 27, of Trailway Drive, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert Lloyd Garris Jr., 43, of Carol Woods Drive, Mooresville, DWI, released on a written promise to appear, Statesville Police Department.
