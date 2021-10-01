Iredell chief deputy deserves recognition as Jail Administrator of the Year

It is not a stretch to say that Chief Connolly is responsible for the safety and well-being of each inmate of the Iredell County Detention Center, as well as each officer working within the facility. The Detention Center, which can house more than 500 inmates, must run like a well-oiled machine and maintain its operation 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Upon being processed into the facility, each inmate must receive medical clearance, be classified, according to their pending charge, and be issued proper clothing, shoes, and toiletries. There are meals to be prepared, clothing and linens to be laundered, and a facility to keep clean. Additionally, Chief Connolly is responsible for maintaining the proper staffing required within the facility while ensuring that all detention officers are certified by the North Carolina Sheriffs Training Standards within one year of employment.