Huntersville man charged with first-degree rape

A Huntersville man was charged with raping an acquaintance in 2006.
Martin Cuevas Marquez, 41, was charged with four counts of first-degree rape and a magistrate set bond at $1 million.
Marquez was also served two outstanding warrants from Catawba County for misdemeanor assault.
Bond on those charges was set at $5,000.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said a report was received June 12 concerning sexual assaults that occurred throughout 2006 in western Iredell County.
Detective Sgt. Katie Harwell with the Special Victims Unit began an investigation.
Harwell interviewed the person making the complaint and that person said Marquez was an acquaintance in 2006.
Harwell also interviewed several others and gathered additional evidence, Campbell said.
As a result, Harwell obtained four arrest warrants for Marquez and he was arrested Monday.
Marquez has no listed criminal history.
