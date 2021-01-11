 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harmony man charged wtih statutory rape
0 comments
top story

Harmony man charged wtih statutory rape

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Harmony man was charged with sexually assaulting a juvenile.

Nicholas Hunter Dennison, 20, of Harmony Highway, was charged with felony statutory rape of a child 15 years or younger. A magistrate set bond at $15,000.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said, a report was filed in August.

Detective C.E. James of the Special Victims Unit began an investigation.

Based on interviews with the juvenile and other evidence gathered, a warrant was obtained for Dennison. He was arrested Dec. 31.

image002.png

Dennison
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert