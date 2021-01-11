Harmony man charged wtih statutory rape

A Harmony man was charged with sexually assaulting a juvenile.
Nicholas Hunter Dennison, 20, of Harmony Highway, was charged with felony statutory rape of a child 15 years or younger. A magistrate set bond at $15,000.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said, a report was filed in August.
Detective C.E. James of the Special Victims Unit began an investigation.
Based on interviews with the juvenile and other evidence gathered, a warrant was obtained for Dennison. He was arrested Dec. 31.