First responders honored by Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchange Club

During the Oct. 22 meeting of the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman, three awards were presented honoring first responders for their outstanding service to the residents of the community. The awards were presented in conjunction with fire and crime prevention observances in October.
Those receiving awards for their service were Third Assistant Chief Eric Henderson with the Mooresville Police Department, who was honored as the Law Enforcement Officer of the year; Battalion Chief Jamie Barrier with Mooresville Fire-Rescue, who was named Firefighter of the Year; and Deputy Jarid Church, who received the Iredell County Sheriff’s Deputy of the Year Award.
Family members and fellow officers also attended the presentation ceremony.
Henderson, who retired from the Mooresville Police Department on Oct. 31, was employed with MPD from Dec. 2006 until his retirement with the rank of Third Assistant Chief. He had served in law enforcement since January 1992.
In speaking about Henderson, Mooresville Police Chief Ron Campurciani shared that “as a previous chief, I counted on his counsel as the police department was restructured. I knew that with his previous background as the chief in Troutman, he would bring stability to what was an unstable time last year at the Mooresville Police Department. I’m going to miss those talks, but most of all I’m going to miss that big laugh of his. It would reverberate down the halls of the police station. I wish him health and happiness in this next chapter of his life”
Barrier is a lifelong resident of Mooresville and lives here with his wife and son. He is currently serving as battalion chief over “A” Shift with Mooresville-Fire Rescue, having been in the fire service for more than 28 years and an employee in Mooresville for more than 24 years.
Fire Chief Curt Deaton shared that Barrier “has been a dedicated employee who has become our ‘radio’ guy. He has been able to learn skills on his own and serves North Carolina Emergency Management as one of their communication leaders.”
Barrier has deployed to numerous events including hurricanes to ensure emergency personnel can talk to one another during a large-scale event.
Church has worked on the Lake Patrol since 2018 and has been involved with numerous activities as a member of the patrol.
Sheriff Darren Campbell noted on a Facebook post that “Deputy Church is very involved within the community in southern Iredell County,” including attending community meetings, offering boating safety classes and working at free boating safety checkpoints.
Campbell shared that “Jarid is a dedicated deputy, and he loves working as a member of our Lake Patrol. Lake Norman is safer because of our Lake Patrol. I am proud of Jarid and all of our Lake Patrol deputies.”
