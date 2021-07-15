Donnell Tiaijan Ellison arrested by Iredell County Sheriff's Office

A teen wanted in connection with the death of one child and the shooting of another is now in custody.

Donnell Tiaijan Ellison, 18, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into occupied property and conspiracy, Iredell County Detention Center records indicate.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office arrested Ellison.

The shootings happened on June 28. The first shooting killed 8-year-old Ah'Miyahh Howell and injured 7-year-old Tariq Lowery and the second shooting injured 10-year-old Maliki Ramseur.

Ellison's arrest is the sixth linked to the shooting of Ah'Miyahh and Tariq after the Statesville Police Department arrested Nasir Cor’lee Turner, 18, of Mooresville, Sayqwon Kalil Miller, 19, of Statesville and a juvenile on July 9. Two more juveniles were arrested on July 10.

Turner, Miller and Ellison are being held without bond.

The charges announced previously were murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony conspiracy, and discharging a weapon into occupied property causing serious bodily injury for the first five arrested.