An Indian Trail woman is facing multiple obtaining property by false pretenses charges in Mooresville.

The charges stem from an investigation into a reported scam. Victims told police they thought they were donating money to help a terminally ill juvenile, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Tammy Ann Domenick, 53, is charged with eight counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports from victims who were scammed out of charitable donation money, the sheriff’s office said.

The victims believed they were donating to a medical fund for a juvenile who had been diagnosed with a terminal illness. It was later discovered the person who set up the fundraising efforts had taken a majority of the donation funds and left the state, the sheriff’s office said.

Domenick befriended the juvenile’s family after meeting them online, the sheriff’s office said. Domenick offered to set up a fundraising campaign for the family to help pay for medical expenses, the sheriff’s office said.

Domenick presented herself as a marketing and social media professional from the New York area with experience in fundraising, the sheriff’s office said. Domenick also planned to host a major event in Mooresville called “LKN Fest” to help raise charitable donations for the family, the sheriff’s office said.

Several individuals and vendors in the Mooresville area offered to participate in the event. It was later discovered by the vendors and the family that the event was not what was advertised. The family received no money from donations, the sheriff’s office said.

Detective Craig Scannella with the Economic Crimes Unit was assigned the case and started interviewing the victim’s family, numerous vendors and sponsors that were supposed to participate in “LKN Fest,” the sheriff’s office said.

Scannella was able to make contact with Domenick, who stated she was no longer in North Carolina and had moved to California, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives learned that Domenick deactivated all of her business’s social media pages. The sheriff’s office said Domenick actually moved to Arizona and started a new company that was identical to the one she had in North Carolina.

Based on the evidence gathered throughout the investigation, Scannella was able to charge Domenick with six counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses and enter her as wanted by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Scannella made contact with the authorities in Arizona and made them aware of the warrants issued for Domenick. They were able to able to locate and arrest her, the sheriff’s office said.

Domenick was brought back to North Carolina on May 18 where she was taken before magistrate and issued a $200,000 secured bond on the initial six charges, the sheriff’s office said.

Scannella obtained more evidence in the case which led to the two additional charges. Domenick received an additional $10,000 secured bond, the sheriff’s office said.

Domenick is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.