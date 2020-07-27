Cybertip leads to arrest of Statesville man on sexual explotiation of a minor charges

A cybertip about possible possession of child pornography led to felony charges against a Statesville man.
Christopher Allen Miller, 31, of Strawberry Lane was charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
A magistrate set bond at $50,000.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said the cybertip came from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
Detective Sgt. Jason Lowrance of the Special Victims Unit began an investigation and obtained several search warrants. That investigation led to the arrest of Miller, whose previous criminal history includes felony second-degree kidnapping and driving-related charges.
