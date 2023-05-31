Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Concord man charged in a Statesville bank robbery is also wanted for a Mooresville bank robbery, according to law enforcement officials.

Kelvin Wayne Simmons, 46, is charged with two counts of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon. As of Wednesday, Simmons remains at large.

One charge is for an Iredell County Sheriff’s Office case. Simmons is charged with a robbery at United Community Bank on Williamson Road in Mooresville, the sheriff’s office told WSOC-TV Reporter Dave Faherty.

The United Community Bank robbery happened shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

The second charge is linked to a robbery at the First Horizon Bank on East Broad Street in Statesville. The Statesville robbery occurred Tuesday morning, according to the Statesville Police Department.

In a security camera photo provided by the sheriff’s office, a suspect is seen carrying a lunchbox with a cartoon character on the front.

Statesville police said a lunchbox was used during the First Horizon Bank robbery, as well.

On Tuesday, a man entered the First Horizon Bank carrying a lunch box. The man, identified as Simmons, handed a note to one of the tellers, Statesville police said.

The note stated that the man had a gun and demanded money, Statesville police said.

After receiving the money, the suspect fled the bank in a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe with the license plate number TMR-8978, Statesville police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies can contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406 or the sheriff’s office at 704-878-3180.

Simmons is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.