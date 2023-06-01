A Concord man is wanted in connection to four bank robberies in Iredell County and surrounding areas.

Kelvin Wayne Simmons, 46, is charged with four counts of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon. As of Thursday, Simmons remains at large.

The charges stem from bank robberies in Statesville, Mooresville, Salisbury and Hendersonville which occurred in the last week, according to law enforcement officials.

In all four robberies, a man carrying a lunch box entered the banks and demanded money. No one was injured in the robberies, according to police.

The most recent robbery occurred in Hendersonville on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the Hendersonville Police Department was contacted regarding a bank robbery that occurred at First Citizens Bank at 1700 Four Seasons Blvd., Hendersonville police said in a social media post.

Officers were told a white male, described to be in his early to mid-40s, entered the bank and told tellers he had a gun, the Hendersonville police said. The suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, Hendersonville police said.

First Horizon Bank on East Broad Street in Statesville was robbed Tuesday morning, according to the Statesville Police Department.

On May 26, a robbery was reported around 4 p.m. at United Community Bank on Williamson Road in Mooresville, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

On May 25, F&M Bank at 102 S. Avalon Drive reported a robbery shortly before noon, the Salisbury Police Department said. According to a police report from Salisbury, $1,000 was stolen from F&M Bank. The report identified the weapon as a handgun.

Simmons is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes, Hendersonville police said.

In the Hendersonville and Salisbury robberies, the suspect was wearing the same clothes and carrying a lunch box with a Minion cartoon character from the film “Despicable Me” emblazoned on the front, Hendersonville police said.

The man was wearing a camo hat, dark pants, a navy blue T-shirt and tan shoes in security camera photos from the Salisbury bank. The outfit was similar to what the suspect in the Mooresville robbery was wearing in security camera photos provided by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. The lunch box also appeared to be the same.

Hendersonville police warn citizens not to approach Simmons if he is spotted and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Simmons is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Anyone with information can contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3180, the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or the Hendersonville Police Department at 828-697-3025.