A Concord man has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery that occurred on March 10 in Statesville.

Michael Thomas Bzik, 36, was arrested on outstanding warrants for robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was taken into custody on Monday, the Statesville Police Department said in a news release.

This arrest stemmed from a robbery at the Bank of America located at 1616 E. Broad St. in Statesville on March 10, police said.

In a previous news release, Statesville police said a 5-foot-10inch- white male approximately 30 to 40 years old, with a medium build and brown hair, entered the Bank of America. He was wearing a blue surgical mask, eyeglasses, a tan or gray polo shirt, with a black undershirt and dark pants.

Once inside the bank, the suspect indicated that he had a gun and demanded money. The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and was driving a dark blue Toyota Prius. Investigators were able to review surveillance footage of the bank and secure photos of the suspect and suspect vehicle, the previous release stated.

Investigators from the Statesville Police Department and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations travelled to Allentown, Pennsylvania and met with the Pennsylvania State Police. Investigators questioned several subjects while in Allentown and gained further evidence against Bzik, Statesville police said.

He was taken into custody without incident, Statesville police said.

Bzik is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.