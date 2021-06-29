Community mourns child's death after shooting, asks for answers

Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh expressed his sadness during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, calling the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old girl “one of the greatest tragedies in the city’s history.”
“We’re pained and sorrowful over what happened (Monday night),” he said after the conference. “Prior to that incident, things were getting much better and this is a big setback. We’re going to be with the community today, tomorrow — as long as it takes.”
One child, Ah’miyahh Howell, 9, was killed and two more children, one 7 and one 10, were injured in two separate shootings that occurred mere minutes apart on Monday night in Statesville.
A handful of members of the Statesville community found their way into the news conference, hoping to hear something to quell their concerns about violence in the city.
“My heart sank last night,” Brian Summers said. He is the founder of the Sidewalk Institute in Statesville, which engages residents on local and national civic matters.
“Those were kids that would have been at the summer camp that we’re sponsoring. These kids were home, playing on the sidewalk in broad daylight — the safest place they could be. It was senseless.
“The city needs to have more than a reaction to this; they need to have a policy going forward.”
Summers is not alone in this thinking. Frederick Foster, a member of the Statesville City Council serving the city’s 6th Ward, said now is a time for action. “Talk is cheap, I want to see action,” he said. “As a council we’re going to have to roll up our sleeves and get busy.”
Foster, along with fellow council member Doris Allison, have been working to improve the southern part of Statesville for years.
“(South Statesville) has been neglected for too long,” Foster said. “I’m tired of it. There’s a lot of good people living in that area. We need to get to a point where people don’t go to the south end of town to commit crime.”
Kutteh agreed that now is the time for action for the community of South Statesville. “We’re doing our best to resolve the problems,” he said. “It’s time to step up and come up with solutions.”
Statesville Police Chief David Addison is asking for the community to speak out and help bring those responsible for Monday night’s shootings to justice.
Addison asked for the community to provide more information on the shootings that killed a girl and injured two boys.
“The people they are exchanging gunfire with, they know exactly who is shooting at them, but they refuse to come forward and give us any leads, which is challenging for us to solve crimes,” Addison said.
“When I hear someone say I’m not a snitch, you’re basically saying my community doesn’t matter,” Addison said.
Other members of the community, including Allison who represents Ward 3 on the city council, are asking for anyone with information to come forward.
“So this drive-by shooting, it’s unacceptable. But we as a city, we as a community, parents, we must come together,” Allison “And those that do and have information they need to come forward.”
She added, “I believe that we’re going to have to talk and address this issue. That’s the most important thing.” Allison said support from the city council, her ward, and Statesville’s residents will make the difference.
“It’s up to the community to stand up. They cannot blame the police. There are some issues that we’re dealing with but their responsibility is going to be on them. It’s going on all of us especially those that know and those that want change, they’re going to have to speak out,” she said.
