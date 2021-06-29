Community mourns child's death after shooting, asks for answers

Summers is not alone in this thinking. Frederick Foster, a member of the Statesville City Council serving the city’s 6th Ward, said now is a time for action. “Talk is cheap, I want to see action,” he said. “As a council we’re going to have to roll up our sleeves and get busy.”

Foster, along with fellow council member Doris Allison, have been working to improve the southern part of Statesville for years.

“(South Statesville) has been neglected for too long,” Foster said. “I’m tired of it. There’s a lot of good people living in that area. We need to get to a point where people don’t go to the south end of town to commit crime.”

Kutteh agreed that now is the time for action for the community of South Statesville. “We’re doing our best to resolve the problems,” he said. “It’s time to step up and come up with solutions.”

Statesville Police Chief David Addison is asking for the community to speak out and help bring those responsible for Monday night’s shootings to justice.

Addison asked for the community to provide more information on the shootings that killed a girl and injured two boys.