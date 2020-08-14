Communication key for neighborhood watch in Statesville and Iredell County

The Statesville Police have 46 officers on staff, but having extra sets of eyes and ears in the community never hurts. While anyone can call in when they think something is amiss, neighborhood watches go further when it comes to helping to prevent and solve crimes.

"It's community, but it's also communication," Statesville Police Department Crime Prevention Officer Chan Austin said. "Sometimes, people are afraid to call. But there may be a suspicious person and that may be the missing piece we need to solve these crimes. They may think we're too busy, but that's why we say to call, that may be the information we need."

Austin said members of the Forest Park Neighborhood Watch recently did just that when a mailbox and dog kennel were damaged during a hit-and-run incident in July. The driver and the vehicle were unidentified initially, but the group communicated with each other and found out one of the neighbors had video from a surveillance camera. After viewing the video, a description of the suspect's vehicle was given out by Officer David Benge to the community.

A day later, a vehicle matching the description was seen nearby so Benge and Capt. Bryan Johnson were called in to investigate. After speaking with the driver, they determined the suspect was the likely culprit and arrested a man suspected of committing the offense.

In this and other cases, Austin said the communication between the neighborhood and the police was why the crime was solved quickly. He said sometimes there will be the start of a series of break-ins or other crimes, but people being on guard can make the difference when each day that goes by makes crime harder to solve.