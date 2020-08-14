Communication key for neighborhood watch in Statesville and Iredell County

The Statesville Police have 46 officers on staff, but having extra sets of eyes and ears in the community never hurts. While anyone can call in when they think something is amiss, neighborhood watches go further when it comes to helping to prevent and solve crimes.
"It's community, but it's also communication," Statesville Police Department Crime Prevention Officer Chan Austin said. "Sometimes, people are afraid to call. But there may be a suspicious person and that may be the missing piece we need to solve these crimes. They may think we're too busy, but that's why we say to call, that may be the information we need."
Austin said members of the Forest Park Neighborhood Watch recently did just that when a mailbox and dog kennel were damaged during a hit-and-run incident in July. The driver and the vehicle were unidentified initially, but the group communicated with each other and found out one of the neighbors had video from a surveillance camera. After viewing the video, a description of the suspect's vehicle was given out by Officer David Benge to the community.
A day later, a vehicle matching the description was seen nearby so Benge and Capt. Bryan Johnson were called in to investigate. After speaking with the driver, they determined the suspect was the likely culprit and arrested a man suspected of committing the offense.
In this and other cases, Austin said the communication between the neighborhood and the police was why the crime was solved quickly. He said sometimes there will be the start of a series of break-ins or other crimes, but people being on guard can make the difference when each day that goes by makes crime harder to solve.
In the case of Forest Park, technology like a video camera played a role. Austin said social media and texting have also made it easier for groups to remain in touch in their neighborhoods without always meeting face-to-face or even calling each other.
Austin said a group needs a handful of leaders to keep the group organized and communicating. It's easy when something happens and gets everyone up in arms, but if it's relatively peaceful and quiet in the neighborhood, connections can fray and people stop talking. He said he wants neighborhood watches to remain proactive.
However, sometimes they'll have groups or individuals overreport, but that's something they can deal with on a personal basis, he said. He also once again encourages members to communicate more and know who is around them. A busy house doesn't mean it's a drug den.
"People may see a lot of cars or people going in and out, and people will assume it's a drug house. But you may have a large family or just family coming in, or just other things going on. We have to be careful about how we approach things like that." Austin said. "Some can be a little overzealous."
Not everything in a neighborhood is criminal, either. Austin said part of the good that comes from neighborhood watches is helping direct people to the right resources when an issue comes up. A loose dog is more in the realm of animal services or an issue with a home is where Statesville's Code Enforcement steps in, but Austin doesn't mind pointing them the right way.
The same goes for Iredell Sheriff Capt. Matt Burleyson, who oversees the sheriff's office's roughly 20 neighborhood watches. He also stressed the role of communication in a successful watch and having neighbors getting to know each other so they aren't too suspicious. He does, however, have a simple rule for what to watch for.
"I've got an acronym: JDLR, which is "Just doesn't look right," Burleyson said. "If you see something that doesn't make you comfortable, don't be afraid to call."
A community watch typically starts with an interest meeting and determining who the right candidates for watch leaders would be, as well as defining the area of the watch. But in the middle of a pandemic, that's not as easy as it used to be.
"None of that is happening right now, we've got an invisible wall going up between people," Burleyson said. "We still have people reaching out, but just not nearly as much communication as before. We're having to get creative on finding ways for people to meet safely with social distancing, but it's harder to get to know people that way."
In spite of that, the role of a community watch remains the same.
"You are the eyes and ears of law enforcement," Burleyson said.
Austin said if someone is interested in starting a neighborhood watch in their area that they should call him at 704-878-3442 or email him at caustin@statesvillenc.net. For that outside of Statesville's city limits, Burleyson can be contacted at 704-878-3180.
