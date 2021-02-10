City of Mooresville, Mooresville Police Department held in civil contempt of court

The Town of Mooresville said it is still waiting for the official written order from the judge and it is exploring all options, including appeal.

Court upholds previous orders

In this case, the money was found on Nov. 16 when the Mooresville Police Department discovered it in a vehicle Cannon said Sanders wasn't in or hadn't given consent to search. Police reportedly found less than a half-ounce of marijuana in the car, leading to misdemeanor charges that will be brought to court at a later date.

The cash police found wasn't tied to any criminal charges, which led to the court ordering the money to be returned to Sanders.

On Nov. 24, District Judge Deborah Brown rejected Mooresville's claim that because it had sent the money to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection — the day before the hearing — that the money wasn't in Mooresville's jurisdiction anymore and that they weren't responsible for returning it. Mooresville Detective Shawn Elliott had previously referred Cannon to inquire with the United States' Attorney's Office or the Department of Homeland Security about returning the money found in the investigation.