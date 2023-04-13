An Alexander County man and woman were arrested on drug trafficking charges in Iredell County on Tuesday, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

Misty Elaine Griffin, 40, of Hiddenite, is charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving to endanger, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Jeremy Franklin Long, 44, of Stony Point, is charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

On Tuesday, Sgt. N. Hodges tried to stop a vehicle driving on Taylorsville Highway for a traffic violation. Before coming to a stop, Hodges saw the passenger throw something from the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The people inside the vehicle were identified as Griffin and Long, the sheriff’s office said.

During the traffic stop, deputies found numerous items of drug paraphernalia inside of the vehicle and retrieved 1.24 grams of methamphetamine and 1 gram of heroin from Griffin’s person, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were able to find the item thrown from the vehicle. The item was a box containing 4.8 grams of heroin, 9.44 grams of methamphetamine, 1.04 grams of fentanyl, 18 pills of oxycodone, and eight pills of clonazepam, the sheriff’s office said.

Hodges arrested Griffin and Long and transported them to the Iredell County Detention Center. Griffin received a $100,000 secured bond. Long received a $150,000 secured bond, the sheriff’s office said.