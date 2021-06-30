Alabama man arrested for transporting MDMA

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Monday on drug charges after finding 186 MDMA tablets in his vehicle.

The methylenedioxy methamphetamine was found in Michael David Cottrell Jr.’s van after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Interstate Criminal Enforcement (ICE) Team conducted a traffic stop near mile marker 67 on Interstate 77 north for a traffic violation, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.

After stopping the van and speaking with Cottrell, the deputies said they detected signs of criminal activity. At that point, K-9 Connie and her handler were called to assist with the stop and the dog gave a positive alert to the odor and presence of narcotics, Campbell said.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and deputies uncovered the MDMA tablets in two plastic baggies hidden in a plastic food container inside a backpack, Campbell said. The value of the pills is more than $9,000, he said.

Cottrell was arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center, where he was charged with felony trafficking MDMA by possession, felony trafficking MDMA by transportation and felony possession with intent to sell or deliver MDMA.

Cottrell received a $150,000 secured bond from a magistrate.

