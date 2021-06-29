Addison, Kutteh address city after two shootings on Monday night

Addison echoed Kutteh’s comments on Monday night being a tragedy for the city and the heartbreak he said the city as a whole felt on hearing the news.

The police chief talked to residents and police officers and hearing the second shooting on nearby Newbern Avenue where another child was shot. He said police put the child in a police car and took him to a nearby hospital.

Addison urged the city’s residents to come forward with information on the two shootings. He thanked Homeland Security, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance on Monday night.

Police looking for more information

Addison said there were two white vehicles involved in both shootings, describing one as a white Mercedes and the other as a white Honda Acord. The police chief said a Mercedes was pulled over by the ICSO in Mooresville and it was driven by an 18-year old man. He was questioned but not charged.

He said the two vehicles were seen traveling south toward Troutman together and said they had been spotted before in the area.