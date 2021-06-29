Addison, Kutteh address city after two shootings on Monday night

Statesville Police Chief David Addison urged people to come forward with information after three children were shot, one fatally, Monday night.
“I can’t begin to explain the frustration and sadness that I have because I knew there were people out there that knew who the shooters were, who know who they are,” Addison said. “We’ve gotten to this point where we’re not giving information and I think that’s a detriment.”
The two shootings occurred in Statesville on Monday night. Nine-year-old Ah’miyahh Howell was killed while playing with her 7-year-old cousin in the front yard of a home on Wilson Lee Boulevard. The 7-year-old boy was injured by the gunfire but is being treated at a local hospital according to Addison. A 10-year-old boy was later shot on Newbern Avenue and is being treated at a local hospital according to Addison.
Mayor Costi Kutteh said he hopes the shootings will prompt a change.
“I hope that as a result of this, this horrible tragedy, we’ll proclaim enough is enough in Statesville,” Kutteh said as he described the shootings that injured two children and killed another as “one of the greatest tragedy’s in the city’s history.”
The mayor and Addison spoke at a news conference on Tuesday to address the shootings.
“We need to honor the life of that young lady by turning our sadness and our prayers, and even our anger into action to make a community place,” Kutteh said.
Addison echoed Kutteh’s comments on Monday night being a tragedy for the city and the heartbreak he said the city as a whole felt on hearing the news.
The police chief talked to residents and police officers and hearing the second shooting on nearby Newbern Avenue where another child was shot. He said police put the child in a police car and took him to a nearby hospital.
Addison urged the city’s residents to come forward with information on the two shootings. He thanked Homeland Security, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance on Monday night.
Police looking for more information
Addison said there were two white vehicles involved in both shootings, describing one as a white Mercedes and the other as a white Honda Acord. The police chief said a Mercedes was pulled over by the ICSO in Mooresville and it was driven by an 18-year old man. He was questioned but not charged.
He said the two vehicles were seen traveling south toward Troutman together and said they had been spotted before in the area.
“The people they are exchanging gunfire with, they know exactly who is shooting at them, but they refuse to come forward and give us any leads, which is challenging for us to solve crimes,” Addison said.
The police chief said that their initial investigation leads them to believe the shootings stemmed from disputes between the shooters and individuals in the community. He said the shootings don’t appear to be gang-related.
Addison said he will leverage any resource he can muster to investigate the case, but he said the community’s help was needed.
He also addressed that law enforcement investigated a home in the 1800 block of Wilson Lee Boulevard, which initially was believed to be related. He said two men, Aaron Whitmore and Davion Patterson, both were found with two guns and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He said the police wasn’t certain at this time what, if any, role the two men may have played in the shooting but it is still under investigation.
Addison said the SPD doesn’t know if people or the house on Wilson Lee Boulevard were the targets specifically. He said while it is believed the two shootings are related, he wasn’t confirming that yet.
