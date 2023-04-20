Four people are facing multiple drug-related charges in connection to searches at two Statesville residences.

Eugenio Mata Carbajal, 30, is charged with felony manufacture of methamphetamine, felony conspire to sell methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture methamphetamine and felony possession of methamphetamine, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Ava Mata Carbajal, 26, is charged with felony manufacture of methamphetamine, felony conspire to sell methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture methamphetamine and felony possession of methamphetamine, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

Chance Tyler Odell, 26, is charged with felony manufacture of methamphetamine and felony conspire to sell methamphetamine, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

Mark Anthony Wallace, 52, is charged with felony manufacture methamphetamine and felony conspire to sell methamphetamine, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Wednesday, investigators with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants on Deep Water Road and Fox Run Drive. According to the release, Eugenio and Ava Carbajal live at the home on Deep Water Road. Odell and Wallace live at the other home that was searched.

The investigators received information that the occupants of the two residences were possibly manufacturing crystal methamphetamine and distributing the drugs in the area, the sheriff’s office said.

Undercover investigators conducted surveillance operations in the area and obtained evidence necessary to apply for the search warrants for both properties, the sheriff’s office said.

During the searches, investigators located crystal methamphetamine and items used to manufacture crystal meth inside the residence on Deep Water Road. Investigators also discovered a burn pile consisting of small traces evidence that indicated the attempted destruction of a methamphetamine lab at the Deep Water Road home, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators also located three 10-gallon air compressors, a 6-gallon air compressor, a pressure washer and a four-piece sectional outdoor dining set. All the items are believed to be stolen from Walmart. Criminal investigators contacted Walmart to confirm that the items were missing from their inventory, the sheriff’s office said.

As a result of this investigation, Eugenio and Ava Carbajal, Wallace and Odell were arrested on scene and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center.

The four people charged in connection to this case are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.