Four people were arrested in an investigation at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Statesville. Three of the people have been banned from the park, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

William Timothy Karriker, 53, of Statesville, is charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure and misdemeanor nudity at a public park. A magistrate ordered Karriker banned from the park upon release, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Walter James Darnell, 55, of Olin, is charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure. Darnell is banned from the park, the sheriff’s office said.

John McClure Bennett, 57, of Denver, is charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure. Bennett is banned from the park, the sheriff’s office said.

Tiffany Amber Power, 26, of Statesville, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Powers also had two outstanding warrants for her arrest, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office received numerous complaints about possible drug activity, prostitution and loitering occurring at Martin Luther King Jr Park in Statesville, according to the release. The park was known as Lakewood Park until 2017.

Citizens were concerned about the type of crimes that were occurring in a park where children play and others come to enjoy the area, the sheriff’s office said.

During March, The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team started conducting surveillance and undercover operations at the park. Investigations are continuing to ensure all families who come to the park are safe to play and enjoy their time.

All four of the suspects were arrested between March 30 and April 7, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office’s online inmate search.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Park is located at 911 Lakewood Drive, in Statesville.