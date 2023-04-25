A 16-year-old was shot along Inglewood Road in Statesville early Tuesday morning.

The teen suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Statesville police said in a news release.

Statesville police responded to Inglewood Road in reference to a shots fired call shortly after 2 a.m. Officers located the victim upon arrival, the release said.

The release did not list any arrests or charges in the case.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.