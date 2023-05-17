Twelve men, including two Statesville men, are wanted on felony dog fighting and other charges by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Multiple dogs were seized from a scene near Statesville on Saturday.

James Faron Morrison, 56, of Statesville, is charged with felony dog fighting and felony conspiracy, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Phillip Alexander Stevenson, 36, of Statesville, is charged with felony dog fighting and felony conspiracy, the sheriff’s office said.

On Saturday, Iredell County deputies received information from an anonymous caller about a possible dog fighting event happening on Sena Lane east of Statesville. Deputies and Iredell County Animal Services went to the 1200 block of Sena Lane to investigate, the sheriff’s office said.

Sergeant Nate Hodges, Deputy Easton Rhoney, and Deputy Garret Deal went to the dead end of Sena Lane, which leads to a field. The deputies found more than 20 vehicles parked in the field. As the deputies approached, multiple people fled on foot, the sheriff’s office said.

Based on the investigation, it was determined that a dog fight was about to take place as the deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputies found a fighting ring in the nearby woods, with sides of the ring numbered one through four, which was used for a dog fighting event to take place, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies also found medical supplies to care for the dogs after fighting and a hanging scale to weigh the dogs, the sheriff’s office said. Due to evidence at the scene and the number of people involved, deputies determined that this location has been used for these types of events multiple times in the past, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies and Iredell County Animal Control rescued five dogs on the scene. One dog was locked inside a vehicle that was left on the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Based on physical evidence gathered throughout the investigation, a magistrate issued warrants for arrest for 12 individuals, the sheriff’s office said.

All of the men charged in this case are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The other men wanted in the case are listed below.

Curtis Alexander Bowers Jr., 39, of Lenoir, is charged with felony dog fighting and felony conspiracy.

Sean Lennell Burton, 51, of Moorseville, is charged with felony dog fighting and felony conspiracy.

Maurice Moore, 51, of Charlotte, is charged with felony dog fighting and felony conspiracy.

Maurice Leon Washington, 22, of Charlotte, is charged with felony dog fighting and felony conspiracy.

Tomocka Gladden, 51, of Asheboro, is charged with felony dog fighting and felony conspiracy.

Maurice Kentrell Nance, 31, of Newberry, is charged with felony dog fighting and felony conspiracy.

Johnathan Marquis Baxter, 35, of Newberry, is charged with felony dog fighting and felony conspiracy.

Mugshots were not available for Nance or Baxter, the sheriff’s office said.

Keith Deshawn Robinson, 30, of Greensboro, is charged with felony dog fighting, felony conspiracy, and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

Jashari Malik Billups, 26, of Charlotte, is charged with felony dog fighting, felony conspiracy, felony identity theft and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

Thomas Duane Bennett, 46, of Charlotte, is charged with felony dog fighting, felony conspiracy and misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

This investigation is ongoing by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office along with Iredell County Animal Services. The sheriff’s office can be contacted at 704-878-3180. The Iredell County Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 704-662-1340.