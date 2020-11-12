 Skip to main content
Crews conducting several rescues due to flooding in northern Iredell
Crews conducting several rescues due to flooding in northern Iredell

Iredell County emergency crews in northern Iredell County have responded to multiple rescues due to flooding Thursday morning.

Central and Union Grove fire departments responded to several areas to rescue people trapped by high waters due to the heavy rains Wednesday and overnight.

The Mooresville Fire Department Swift Water Rescue team is also assisting in northern Iredell County.

Emergency personnel from Iredell are assisting Alexander County with rescuing people trapped by high waters in a campground.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

