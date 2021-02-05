Credits soon to roll on Family Video in Statesville

Family Video outlasted national chains like Blockbuster and Hollywood Video by nearly a decade, but it couldn't outlast the move to digital and a pandemic that has the credits rolling for the 43-year-old video store. That includes the location on East Front Street in Statesville.
Family Video manager Jason Lee puts all of the blame on the coronavirus because of how well the business was supported by the community.
"It's completely COVID-related. People want to say it's streaming or this or that, but it's strictly COVID-related. We haven't had movies in theaters for a year," Lee said. "Hard to run a video store without movies."
He said the big-name releases like the Avengers or the Star Wars movie series helped drive business in a way that the few smaller movies that were released in the last year couldn't.
Even if the store had those blockbuster movies, the pandemic would have still made business tough for the store.
"We were doing alright, but with half the people ready to get out and half not ready to get out, that hurts," Lee said.
The store now is selling off all of its movies and video games and will shut down in the coming weeks, but rentals came to an end once the company announced its closing Jan 5.
The last approximately 300 stores are being closed by Family Video's parent company, Highland Ventures. There were more than 600 stores left before the pandemic began, but after closing 200 last fall, the end was just a matter of time for the remaining stores.
For Lee though, he is appreciative of the customers who kept the store running for so long.
"I just like to thank the customers and say I'm sorry. We fought as hard we could," Lee said. "I'd stay here 3 or 4 hours trying to rearrange and come up with deals, having movie nights in the parking light, we did about everything. We just want to thank the good people of Statesville and we appreciate their business."
What's next?
But while Family Video is going away, its parent company isn't.
Scott Westberg, a regional director for Highland Ventures said Family Video overcame a number of challenges as streaming video services took over the market, but they held on longer for a few reasons. One is that they were often paired with Highland Venture's Marco's Pizza, but also because of smart business practices.
"When we were operating the video store, we didn't pay anyone rent. We paid off the mortgage quickly because video was making a lot of money back then," Westberg said. "Which is probably one of the reasons that we were able to last 10 years past Blockbuster and Hollywood Video and all those other movie rental chains."
But with the difficulties of the last year, Highland Ventures saw the writing on the wall.
"Everything's going digital and physical media is harder and harder. But that we were still making it and were still doing well. And then when COVID came and Hollywood stopped making movies, then there was no product for us to rent out anymore. So that was really kind of the nail in the coffin, the decision was made to close up shop."
Westberg said Highland Ventures hopes to find businesses for the properties, including the one in Statesville, that want to be part of the local community.
"We've been involved in community giving away turkeys to families in need, rentals for report card grades, donating money for research, all kinds of things. So we're hoping that we can still be involved, since we still own the building and at least to attendant that can give back in the same way that Family Video gave back all those years," Westberg said. "We appreciate everyone in the Statesville community that has supported us for so many years. So it's really amazing to see us outlast Blockbuster by 10 years because of the people in the community, whether employees or customers."
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL