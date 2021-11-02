Crash on Sullivan Road closes road for more than an hour

A two-car accident sent the occupants of both vehicles to the hospital and closed Sullivan Road for more than an hour Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Statesville Police Department was still investigating the collision where a Ford Five Hundred traveling north on Sullivan Road crashed into a BMW crossing the road from Lakeside Drive, Capt. Paul Ballard said. The black BMW came to rest roughly 50 feet down the road from where the collision happened, while the red Ford came to rest against a tree off the road.