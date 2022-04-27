Crash involving three semis results in one injury, closure of interstate for two hours

One person was injured when three tractor-trailers were involved in a wreck Wednesday morning on Interstate 40 just east of the Sharon School Road exit.

Trooper C.G. Maher of the North Carolina Highway Patrol said two trucks, traveling east, had slowed due to construction on the interstate. A third tractor-trailer was unable to stop and struck the rear of one truck, which was then pushed into the first truck.

Maher said none of the drivers was from this area.

One suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes of I-40 for about two hours.

West Iredell and Catawba fire departments, along with the Iredell and Catawba county rescue squads and Iredell EMS responded to the crash.