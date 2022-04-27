 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Crash involving three semis results in one injury, closure of interstate for two hours

  • 0

One person was injured when three tractor-trailers were involved in a wreck Wednesday morning on Interstate 40 just east of the Sharon School Road exit.

Trooper C.G. Maher of the North Carolina Highway Patrol said two trucks, traveling east, had slowed due to construction on the interstate. A third tractor-trailer was unable to stop and struck the rear of one truck, which was then pushed into the first truck.

Maher said none of the drivers was from this area.

One suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes of I-40 for about two hours.

West Iredell and Catawba fire departments, along with the Iredell and Catawba county rescue squads and Iredell EMS responded to the crash.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Customs and Border Protection busts massive cocaine import in three massive U.S. cities

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert