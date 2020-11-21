COVID means navigating a new existence for schools

COVID-19 has undoubtedly influenced our everyday life and the world as we know it. In March, many were sure that this pandemic would be short-lived. Unfortunately, it's almost Thanksgiving, and COVID-19 is still front and center in all our lives.

Like many facets of our life, the virus has impacted each of us in some way. We’ve watched as the virus has impacted our families and our loved ones. We’ve experienced economic distress, emotional stress, illness, and even death.

We have reinvented educational delivery models for school, something that does not happen quickly, and is not easy to do. While we have many success stories, teaching in this new environment has brought new challenges. Our staff has risen to the occasion in many situations; however, we understand that “one size does not fit all.” The majority of our students truly need face-to-face instruction. Learning from a remote location simply isn’t optimal for many children who need the structure and routine of a regular classroom. We are social creatures by nature, and the social interaction amongst peers, staff, and the social environment itself all impact learning. Schools across the country continue to struggle to find the right mix for students and staff in 2020.