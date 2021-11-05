COVID-19 vaccine for children available at Iredell County Health Department

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Children with underlying medical conditions are more at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 compared to children without underlying medical conditions. The CDC reports that 805 children ages 17 and younger have died from complications related to COVID-19 infection.

COVID-19 vaccines have undergone, and will continue to undergo, the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history according to CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. More than 3,000 children ages 5 to 11 participated in the clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine, making this trial comparable to the number of participants included in many similar clinical trials involving children. The clinical trials for the COVID-19 pediatric vaccine consisted of volunteers from various races and ethnicities. Vaccine side effects were mild, self-limiting and similar to those seen in adults and with other vaccines recommended for children. There were no serious safety concerns or serious side effects noted during the clinical trials and ongoing studies. The most common side effect was a sore arm.